Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), will lead a high-level delegation in Shillong from July 7-9 to participate in a workshop and regional conference aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among indigenous women based on non-timber forest produce (NTFP).

The event, organized in collaboration with the Meghalaya Biodiversity Board, will be held at the State Convention Centre on July 8-9.

On July 8, approximately 200 rural women entrepreneurs, cultivators, self-help group (SHG) members, and traditional medicinal plant growers will attend the workshop. The following day, July 9, the conference will bring together officials, academic scholars, and industry practitioners. Sessions will focus on market dynamics, technology adoption, value chain challenges, and income augmentation, with the goal of developing actionable plans for sustainable economic development through NTFP-based entrepreneurship.

The workshop will emphasize enhancing business operations and market reach through market integration and technology adoption. It aims to identify bottlenecks, create action plans to overcome value chain challenges, improve efficiency and profitability, generate innovative ideas for diversifying income streams, and promote economic resilience and sustainability. Additionally, the event will foster collaboration to support NTFP-based entrepreneurship among indigenous women in the North Eastern Region (NER).

In conjunction with this event, the Governor of Meghalaya has declared the following NCW officials as state guests from July 7 to 10, 2024: Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW, New Delhi; Delina Khongdup, Member, NCW, New Delhi; Mamta Kumari, Member, NCW, New Delhi; and Meenakshi Negi, IFS, Member Secretary, NCW, New Delhi. This notification was issued by the Joint Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Forest & Environment Department.

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