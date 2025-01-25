The 'winter workshop' of NE-CCIE, a development center led by Dr. Teidorlang Lyngdoh and Nurturing Minds, a student group from IIM Shillong, concluded on January 24. The workshop, held from January 20 to 24, took place at Mawkasiang Umroh Presbyterian School and Quidotto Memorial SSA RCLP School, both of which were adopted by IIM Shillong in 2024.

The five-day event brought together students in an inspiring environment to cultivate creativity, critical thinking, and vital life skills.

The workshop began with a warm Orientation and Art & Craft Day, where students participated in simplified math and vocabulary games, designed creative crafts, and competed in an art contest with impactful themes such as "Environment Conservation" and "Social Media Dangers."

On the second day, students were introduced to 'Science and Safety Awareness', engaging in hands-on science experiments, interactive lessons on basic scientific concepts, and important sessions on first aid and disaster management, including CPR basics and fire safety drills.

The event continued to foster growth and learning on the third day, focusing on mathematics skill-building and personal safety awareness.

Students participated in an exciting math relay race, strengthening their problem-solving abilities while also learning crucial safety practices.

This marked the beginning of the 'Maths Campaign', a movement aimed at sparking a love for mathematics and problem-solving among students across Meghalaya. The campaign aspires to ignite curiosity and foster a culture of mathematical excellence within the state.

The fourth day centered on physical fitness and wellness, offering students the opportunity to participate in sports and fitness activities, including yoga, sack races, and an energetic dance session that encouraged both fun and health-conscious habits.

The workshop culminated on the fifth day with a grand finale at IIM Shillong campus, featuring cultural performances and a talent show that allowed students to showcase their creativity and talents.

The workshop exemplified the commitment of Nurturing Minds, the student association, and NE-CCIE, the development centre, both part of IIM Shillong, to provide students with a well-rounded educational experience that blends academics, arts, and practical life skills.

The initiative also aims to empower young learners and inspire future changemakers, with special focus on promoting mathematical proficiency as part of its broader mission to shape the educational landscape in Meghalaya.