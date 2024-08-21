A North Eastern Council (NEC) employee in Shillong has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody for the alleged molestation of a female colleague. The accused, identified as 58-year-old Shambhu Sharma, who worked as a cashier at the NEC office, was arrested on Monday, August 19, following a complaint filed by the victim.

According to the reports, the incident occurred when the 21-year-old victim, a contractual employee at the NEC, was working under Sharma's supervision. The woman, accompanied by members of the Mawpat Dorbar Shnong, approached the Laitumkhrah Police Station and filed an FIR, alleging that Sharma had molested her.

Immediately, the police detained the accused for further investigation. The victim was also taken for a medical examination at the Ganesh Das Government Maternal & Child Health Hospital as part of the inquiry.

On August 20, Sharma was produced before the District and Session Judge, who ordered him to be sent to 14 days of judicial custody.