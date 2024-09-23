STEM Workshop for Teachers - Mobilising Science and Technology Based Learning for Schools" conducted by NECTAR in collaboration with Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (ISER), PUNE & Smart Village Movement (SVM), Meghalaya

Recent news coverage has highlighted the challenges facing Meghalaya's education system, underscoring the need for innovative solutions to optimised learning. The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous body under Dept of Science and Technology, Govt of India, recently conducted a one-day Workshop for Teachers on "STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) Mobilising Science and Technology Based Learning for Schools in collaboration with Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (ISER), PUNE & Smart Village Movement, Meghalaya at St. Edmunds College, Shillong A total of 100 Teachers from various schools of Shillong and adjacent areas had participated in the Workshop.

This workshop aims to amplify STEM education across Meghalaya, bridging the gap between urban and rural education. The event is a preparation of a larger initiative for NECTAR's STEM Hub that will soon be established on our campus. This hub will be a space for collaboration, experimentation, and learning a place where students, teachers, and researchers can come together to exchange ideas and develop. solutions for the challenges we face.

The program was graced by Shri Swapnil Tembe, IAS, Additional Secretary, Education Department, & Director, School Education & Literacy. & State Project Director, Samagra Siksha Abhiyaan, Government of Meghalaya; Dr. Collin Z. Renthiei Advisor Technical, NECTAR and Dr. Chaitanya Mungi, Project Coordinator, STEM Ready, IISER Pune along with other officials and experts from NECTAR, IISER and SVM.

The program enlightened the opportunities and prospects of STEM teaching with modern pedagogical techniques, promoting inquiry-based learning to foster curiosity and creativity among students, bridging the urban-rural divide by providing rural schoolteachers with access to high-quality STEM education resources and fostering collaboration and sharing best practices among educators. It also introduced the participants to STEM tinkering fundamentals like Hands-on Mathematics, Introduction to Prototyping Interactive Science Projects & Simulation, App-based experiments. At the end of the program Certificates were issued to all Participants.