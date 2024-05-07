The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in Meghalaya has stirred controversy following reported discrepancies during its recent administration, prompting demands for a re-examination from student unions in the state. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured that the matter is being pursued with the National Testing Agency (NTA), the central body responsible for conducting NEET exams.

In a joint plea addressed to Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) highlighted the need for a retest, citing instances of confusion and inconvenience faced by students during the examination held on Sunday. Allegations emerged that students were presented with two sets of question papers, labeled as MNOP and QRST, leading to disarray among candidates and uncertainty among exam organizers.

The student bodies expressed concern over the mental distress caused to candidates who had already spent valuable time attempting questions from the incorrect set. With over 400 students appearing for the NEET exam at an examination center in Jowai, the district headquarters of West Jaintia Hills, the implications of these discrepancies have raised serious doubts about the fairness of the examination process.

Furthermore, the KSU and JSU highlighted logistical challenges encountered by candidates, including delays in submitting admit cards, which exacerbated the already tense situation. Urging for a re-examination to safeguard the interests of student candidates, the unions emphasized the need for a fair and transparent evaluation process.