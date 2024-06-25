The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong has declared the results of its Students' Union election for the academic year 2024-25. The Office of the Election Commission released the official notification on June 25, revealing the names of the elected candidates for various positions.

Sandy Sohtun, a 4th semester student from the Adult & Continuing Education department, has been elected as the President of the NEHU Students' Union. The Vice President position went to Riki Deiburom Rabon, a 2nd semester student from Environmental Science.

Other key positions filled include Toniho S Kharsati from the Law department as General Secretary, Eva Kordor Kharshandi from the English department as Assistant General Secretary, and Ymphaidien Sutong from IT as Finance Secretary.

The newly elected body also includes representatives for Games & Sports, Academic affairs, Social & Cultural activities, and Public Relations. Bashankur Buhroy, an 8th semester IT student, has been elected as the Editor.

The official handover ceremony for the new union body is scheduled for June 26 at 2:30 pm in the NEHU Students' Union office. This election marks the formation of the new student leadership that will represent the NEHU student body for the upcoming academic year.