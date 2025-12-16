Meghalaya: NEHU campus bodies demand resignation of Pro Vice chancellor amid administrative crisis

Four major stakeholders of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) have jointly demanded the resignation of the Pro Vice Chancellor of the Shillong campus, citing what they described as “complete administrative paralysis” and a failure to implement assurances aimed at restoring normalcy at the institution.

In a joint statement issued late Monday, December 15 night, the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), NEHU Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA), and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) NEHU unit said Pro Vice Chancellor S. Umdor has been unable—or has not been permitted—to function in accordance with commitments made earlier by representatives of the Union Ministry of Education in the presence of Executive Council members.

According to the signatories, those assurances were intended to restore stability, transparency, and the smooth functioning of the university. However, the continued failure to act on them has prolonged uncertainty and eroded confidence among students, faculty, and staff.

The bodies also raised serious concerns over the recent resignations of the Registrar (in-charge) and Finance Officer (in-charge), alleging that both stepped down due to undue pressure from Vice Chancellor Professor P. S. Shukla, who remains away from the Shillong campus. They said these developments have further deepened the administrative crisis at the university.

The statement noted that Professor Shukla has been absent from the campus for over a year following protests over alleged mismanagement and irregularities, leaving NEHU without effective leadership. While the Centre had deputed officials to inquire into the allegations against the Vice Chancellor, the bodies pointed out that no concrete action has been taken so far, adding to institutional uncertainty.

“At present, NEHU is facing total administrative paralysis, with no regular Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer, or Controller of Examinations. This has resulted in institutional disability and severely disrupted both academic and administrative functioning,” the statement said.

The issue has also drawn national attention, with Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon recently raising the prolonged leadership crisis at NEHU in Parliament and seeking the Centre’s intervention.

Stating that the responsibility to uphold the assurances and ensure effective governance lies with the Pro Vice Chancellor’s office, the four bodies asserted that continuation in the post under the prevailing circumstances was no longer in the university’s best interest. They urged Pro Vice Chancellor Umdor—who was appointed in June this year—to tender his resignation to facilitate an alternative arrangement in line with institutional norms.

The appeal, they said, was made in the interest of restoring trust, administrative stability, and democratic functioning at NEHU.