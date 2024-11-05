The Central Library of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong will hold a two-day book fair on November 6-7, 2024, at the university’s Multi-Use Convention Hall.

The event, set to be inaugurated by NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, aims to connect the university’s academic community with the latest academic resources from 17 participating publishers, distributors, and booksellers.

Showcasing a range of print and electronic publications, the NEHU Book Fair provides an opportunity for faculty, students, and research scholars to explore, recommend, and purchase books relevant to their fields.

Organised to align with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020, the fair aims to support curricular updates by offering access to up-to-date resources.

Founded in 1973 with just 600 books, NEHU’s Central Library now holds nearly 300,000 volumes along with extensive e-resources, serving as a vital academic resource for its Shillong and Tura campuses.

This book fair will further enrich NEHU’s collections by encouraging direct engagement between the academic community and leading publishers, ensuring that the library continues to meet the evolving needs of its users.