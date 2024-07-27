North-Eastern Hill University's constituent college, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College for Skill Development (DDUCC) successfully concluded the Skill Up-Gradation Training Programme focused on "Food Processing" at the DDUCC campus in Wahiajer, Jowai, from July 22-26.

The programme provided hands-on training in the preparation of various food products, including chicken pickle, peanut chikki, ginger candy, sweet potato chips, pineapple RTS, plum jam, and plum squash.

The event saw the participation of a diverse group of 100 participants, including youths and mothers from the local community, who were eager to enhance their skills in food processing.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr FR Sumer, Librarian at NEHU, Shillong, who served as the chief guest. In his address, Sumer highlighted the importance of skill development in food processing and its impact on the local economy.

The valedictory function was attended by B. Rynjah, Joint Registrar of NEHU, Shillong, as the chief guest, and Dr Phervision Nontdu, Principal of Jaintia Eastern College, Khliehriat, as the guest of honour. The event also saw the presence of Prof. S.M. Sungoh, principal in-charge of DDUCC, and Dr G.R. Shylla, resource person, who played a pivotal role in the programme's success.

In their speeches, the guests emphasised the significant role of the food processing industry in India's economic development and stressed the sector's potential to contribute to the country's inclusive growth strategy by fostering an environment conducive to investments in infrastructure, research, innovation, and technological upgrades.

The speakers encouraged participants to take advantage of government incentives aimed at enhancing farmers' income through better utilisation and value addition of agricultural produce.

The successful organization of the programme was attributed to the initiatives of Prof. P.S. Shukla, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, who has been instrumental in strengthening food processing skills in the Jaintia Hills region.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Wolnish Rymbai, the College Programme Coordinator at DDUCC. Certificates were also given to all participants on completion of the event.