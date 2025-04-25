Meghalaya's North Eastern Hills University (NEHU) administration, led by Vice-Chancellor Incharge Prof. S. M. Sungoh, strongly condemned the alleged assault of a faculty member by miscreants on campus.

In a statement, the university emphasised its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its teachers, staff, and students.

A Hindi professor - Alok Singh of the Hindi department - was assaulted at his office in the campus by unidentified miscreants on the evening of April 24. He was rushed to the hospital due to the injuries he received, police said.

The incident, which occurred recently, was reported to the administration, and the victim has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Mawkynroh police outpost. The matter is now under investigation by local law enforcement authorities.

The university has also announced plans to form an inquiry committee to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Dr. Davidson Pyngrope, Public Relations Officer, NEHU, urged the university community to uphold the institution’s decorum and assured that the administration prioritizes the security and well-being of all its members.

The administration has pledged its continued efforts to maintain a safe and conducive environment on campus for academic and professional activities.