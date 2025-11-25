Meghalaya: NEHU enforces 30 kmph speed limit, mandatory helmets after campus accident

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong has introduced stricter traffic regulations on campus, including a maximum speed limit of 30 kmph and compulsory helmet use for two-wheeler riders and cyclists.

The directive was issued on November 24, a week after a serious accident involving a drunk security guard sparked widespread outrage.

The guard, reportedly under the influence, was driving an old vehicle when he rammed into two first-semester students near the campus gate. The incident, captured on CCTV, raised concerns about inadequate enforcement of traffic and safety rules within the university premises.

NEHU authorities said the new rules are part of a “zero-tolerance approach” toward reckless driving and unsafe behaviour on campus. Officials added that repeat offenders will face disciplinary action.

Signboards displaying the speed limit and mandatory helmet requirement were installed across the campus on Monday to ensure compliance.

The two injured students, though now out of danger, are still undergoing treatment at a Shillong hospital.