Meghalaya: NEHU explores practical applications of nanotechnology amid global research boom

North-Eastern Hill University's nanotechnology department used International Nanotechnology Day on October 9 to chart a new direction for the field, moving beyond laboratory experiments toward real-world solutions in healthcare and clean energy.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for the discipline. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry this year went to researchers who developed metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)—microscopic structures with vast potential for applications ranging from medical treatment to environmental cleanup. NEHU faculty saw the timing as an opportunity to refocus discussions on how such breakthroughs translate into tangible benefits.

"We need to move beyond basic research," said Prof Md. Iftekhar Hussain, dean of the School of Technology, in opening remarks at the Shillong campus. Hussain specifically highlighted quantum computing, healthcare applications, and clean energy as priority areas where nanotechnology could address critical challenges facing developing regions.

The shift in emphasis reflects growing pressure on research institutions to justify investment in fundamental science by demonstrating societal impact. Dr Shruti Shukla, head of the nanotechnology department, stressed that future work would require collaboration across disciplines—combining expertise from chemistry, physics, engineering, and biology.

The university also hosted a lecture from Dr Abdul Moyez of the University of Electronic Science and Technology in China, who presented recent advances in nanomaterials development. His participation highlighted increasing international collaboration in the field, particularly between Asian research centres.

Student researchers participated in the day's discussions, offering perspectives on emerging opportunities in the sector. The department is now considering how to better integrate practical applications into its curriculum.