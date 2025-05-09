Northeast India's renowned historian and former UPSC chairman Prof David R Syiemlieh was honoured at a special felicitation ceremony held at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Friday. The event celebrated his recent Padma Shri award and gathered academics, former students, and admirers to recognise his contributions to regional historiography.

During the ceremony, colleagues described Syiemlieh as "a custodian of the region's nuanced histories" whose work has brought Northeast India's perspectives to national attention.

Syiemlieh, who served in multiple leadership roles at NEHU, including Pro Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, traced his academic journey from Dr Graham's Home in Kalimpong through his extensive career at the university.

"Your life's work has not only illuminated the corridors of academia but has also brought immense pride to the people of Meghalaya and the Northeast," said Prof SM Sungoh, NEHU's Vice-Chancellor In-Charge.

Former student and current History Department Head Prof. Shobhan N. Lamare remembered his mentor as "a vast ocean of knowledge" whose humility influenced generations of scholars. Lamare recalled Christmas gatherings organised by Syiemlieh and his regular trips to Iewduh, Shillong's traditional market, where he maintained strong connections with local vendors.

In his address, Syiemlieh expressed deep gratitude to the institutions that shaped his career. "I owe my Padma Shri recognition in large part to NEHU, where my career as a teacher, guide, and administrator flourished," he said. He acknowledged four mentors who profoundly influenced his academic journey: Prof JB Bhattacharjee, Prof Imdad Hussein, Prof Milton Sangma, and Prof JB Singh.

Syiemlieh reflected on his commitment to inclusivity during his UPSC chairmanship. "A cherished tradition I began during my UPSC tenure was inviting peons, stenographers, and secretaries to share tea in the hallowed interview chambers on Christmas Eve," he recalled. He added that despite his administrative responsibilities, "my passion for history never waned," pointing to the three books he published while in office.