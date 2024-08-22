The Research and Development Cell of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, in collaboration with the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi hosted a one-day outreach programme on funding opportunities provided by the Life Sciences Research Group (LSRB) under the Specialist Panel on Soldier Health and Drug Development (SHDD) of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The event, held on August 22, drew significant participation from across the region, marking a pivotal moment in advancing collaborative research and development.

The inaugural session of the program was honored by the presence of distinguished guests, including Prof. P.S. Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, who served as the chief guest, and Dr. Sudhir Chandna, Director of INMAS Delhi, who was the guest of honour.

The event also featured attendees such as Prof. S.R. Joshi, Director of the R&D Cell at NEHU, Dr. Gaurav Mittal, Secretary of LSRB, Dr. Pooja Srivastava, Member Secretary of SHDD-LSRB, and prominent scientists from INMAS Delhi, including Dr. Himanshu Ojha, Dr. Vinod Kaushik, Dr. Pradeep Goswami, Dr. Sudip R. Nayak, and Dr. Suchi Bhagi.

Dr. Sudhir Chandna emphasised the critical role of INMAS and DRDO in the development of processes, products, technology, and devices essential for soldier welfare and national security, acknowledging the challenges faced during times of crisis, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and urged scientists and faculty to propose innovative research projects with strong hypotheses and potential for practical outcomes.

Prof. PS Shukla praised the significant contributions of DRDO and reaffirmed NEHU's commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit society and the nation. He offered robust support from the university to further collaborative efforts and program execution.

The programme also witnessed an engaging session of interactive discussions between DRDO scientists and the attendees, which included over 130 faculty members and scientists from medical institutions, universities, ICAR, research institutions, and colleges across Northeast.

The outreach programme underscored the collective effort to enhance research capabilities and strengthen the ties between academic institutions and defense research organisations.