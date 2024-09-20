The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is is implementing various University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, aiming to ensure the quality education and holistic development of its students while safeguarding their interests.

The university has taken significant steps in response to the memorandum submitted by the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and other student bodies regarding the implementation of a grading system in accordance with UGC curriculum and NEHU Ordinance OC-20 for the Post Graduate batch of 2022-2024.

The university administration promptly forwarded the concerns to the Examination department to conduct a comprehensive study on the academic, legal, and statutory aspects involved.

Following the examination department's report, the administration, under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, decided to refer the recommendations to the University's statutory bodies for implementation. It is crucial to note that any amendment to the existing Ordinance must follow due process, involving the approval of University authorities and statutory bodies, as well as the assent of the Visitor of the University, who is the President of India.

NEHU is committed to completing this process with the best interest of the students in mind. The administration assures all stakeholders, especially the Post Graduate batch of 2022-2024, that they will be governed by the same Ordinance and regulations under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, though the approval process may take some time.