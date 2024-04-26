In a press conference held on April 26, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) announced the launch of its Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) aimed at producing proficient and equipped teachers capable of delivering developmentally appropriate learning experiences across various stages of school education. The course, which spans four years and encompasses eight semesters, offers a dual-major bachelor’s degree with one major in Education and the other in a disciplinary/interdisciplinary branch of knowledge.

ITEP is tailored for specialization at the secondary stage (grades 9-12) and entails a multidisciplinary approach, focusing on subjects like languages, arts education, physical education, vocational education, social sciences, humanities, mathematics, computational thinking, and sciences. Students will have the flexibility to choose subjects based on their interests and career aspirations, with options to study certain subjects at two levels, such as basic or advanced mathematics.

The programme will be conducted in a semester system, with each semester comprising approximately 15-16 weeks of teaching and learning activities. The intake for ITEP consists of two units: B.A/B.Ed and B.Sc/B.Ed, with each unit accommodating 50 students.

The course aims to produce passionate and qualified teachers adept in content, pedagogy, values, and practice, ensuring the highest quality education for prospective educators. It comprises various curricular components, including foundations of education, disciplinary/interdisciplinary courses, stage-specific content-cum-pedagogy courses, ability enhancement and value-added courses, school experience, and community engagement and service.

To be eligible for admission, candidates must have completed Grade 12 (or equivalent) with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks from a recognized university. Admission will be granted based on performance in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

ITEP is envisioned as a holistic four-year integrated dual-major B.Ed degree, catering to the needs of aspiring teachers by offering high-quality training in both content and pedagogy. NEHU aims to prepare competent educators to deliver quality education in the state of Meghalaya and beyond.