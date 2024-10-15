The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya has embarked on an initiative in teacher education with the launch of its Four-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). The induction ceremony, held today, October 15, was attended by cabinet minister AL Hek and NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Minister Hek emphasised the programme's significance, stating, "This programme will not only address the need for skilled teachers across the country but also strengthen the future of education." He urged students to "complete this four-year journey with perseverance" and become educators capable of making meaningful societal contributions.

NEHU is one of only 64 nationwide institutions offering this innovative course, integrating subject specialisation with education studies. Vice-Chancellor Shukla highlighted the program's alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, describing it as "a pivotal moment in the evolution of teacher education in our country."

The ITEP's unique dual-major framework allows students to combine a specialized subject with foundational education studies. Prof. Shukla explained that graduates will be "eligible not only for advanced studies but also to teach up to the secondary level, take leadership roles as principals, or explore diverse opportunities in education."

Incorporating a Choice-Based Credit System, the program offers flexibility for students to tailor their educational experience. This innovative approach aims to produce well-rounded educators equipped to meet the challenges of modern classrooms.