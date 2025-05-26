North-Eastern Hill University marked its 52nd founding anniversary on Monday with the launch of its official anthem and a comprehensive institutional history, as leaders acknowledged the institution's recent struggles while pledging to restore its academic standing.

The university, which has slipped from the top 20 to the 101-150 band in the 2024 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, used the milestone occasion to signal a renewed commitment to academic excellence. The celebration featured the release of "Rise Up and Build," an anthem composed by Uttam Sharma with lyrics by Shobhan N. Lamare.

Speaking at the event, student leader Toniho S Kharsati, General Secretary of NEHUSU, directly addressed the university's declining performance, calling for introspection and collective resolve while praising recent infrastructure improvements under current leadership.

Vice-Chancellor SM Sungoh acknowledged the difficult phase NEHU has traversed but highlighted the unwavering dedication of faculty and staff who worked beyond the call of duty to uphold academic integrity. "We are on our way to reclaiming the glory of NEHU," she asserted, drawing a powerful metaphor of rising like a phoenix.

The anniversary celebration featured WR Kharlukhi, Member of the Rajya Sabha and NEHU alumnus, as the chief guest. Kharlukhi reflected on NEHU's journey through adversity, remarking that "crises are blessings" and asserting that greatness often emerges from trials. He recalled his own student days at NEHU and emphasised how the university shapes not only careers but the very character of its students.

A significant milestone was the release of "Five Decades of NEHU: A Glorious Journey and Way Ahead," a comprehensive chronicle of the university's evolution since its 1973 establishment. Editor Mala Renganathan expressed gratitude to the editorial board and contributors, revealing the original manuscript spanned over 2,000 pages.

The anthem's lyrics draw inspiration from the university's motto "Rise Up and Build" and incorporate imagery of the region's natural beauty, including local rivers and waterfalls. Lamare explained that the composition aims to inspire young people to take leadership roles in national service.

Various university representatives called for unity in addressing institutional challenges. Wandondor R. Synrem, President of NEHUNSA, credited students with initiating positive changes, while Lakhon Kma, President of NEHUTA, acknowledged nearly a decade of difficulties while expressing optimism about current leadership.

The event brought together faculty, staff, and students in what organisers described as a demonstration of collective commitment to the university's future. NEHU, established as a premier institution serving India's northeastern region, now faces the challenge of rebuilding its national academic reputation while maintaining its regional significance.