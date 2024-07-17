North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), on July 17 observed the 189th death anniversary of U Tirot Sing Syiem to honour the legacy of the Khasi chief known for his valiant struggle against British colonial powers.

The ceremony saw the presence of the university's teachers, students, and non-teaching staff.

The event, which was held on the NEHU campus was chaired by Prof. Devendra Nayak, the Vice-Chancellor (I/C) of NEHU.

Prof. S. Umdor from the Department of Economics delivered an insightful talk on “The Life and Freedom Struggle of U Tirot Sing Syiem,” highlighting the warrior's sacrifice and guerrilla warfare tactics against the British.

He stressed the significance of the day and praised contemporary academicians and administrators for shedding light on lesser-known heroes of India.

Col. Omkar Singh (Retd), the Registrar, in his remarks, underscored the need for modern administrative acumen and the lessons that can be drawn from U Tirot Sing’s heroic efforts for a better future. He emphasised the importance of learning from history to build a more just and equitable society.

Prof. Devendra Nayak, from the Department of Geography, applauded the participants for their efforts in illuminating the life and struggles of U Tirot Sing Syiem and highlighted the necessity for the younger generation to be aware of the contributions of unsung heroes and called for increased research on these freedom fighters, whose stories are often omitted from mainstream history books.

He also urged the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) to take a leading role in organising programmes and raising awareness about freedom fighters and assured that the university would fully support such initiatives.

Earlier, Toniho S Kharsati, the General Secretary of NEHUSU, emphasised the importance of liberty, justice, and welfare activities both on and off the NEHU campus, advocating for holistic growth inspired by the lives of freedom fighters.