North-Eastern Hill University has formally suspended Professor Nirmalendu Saha after he spent 48 hours in Central Bureau of Investigation custody, the institution's Public Relations Officer announced today.

The suspension follows university regulations that automatically trigger such action when faculty members remain in investigative custody beyond two days.

Professor Saha, who holds dual roles as Dean of the School of Life Sciences and Professor of Zoology at the Shillong-based university, was arrested on June 12 during a CBI sting operation at Guwahati University Guest House. He was caught accepting Rs 3.43 lakh in bribes while allegedly facilitating supply contracts potentially worth significantly more.

The arrest came after the CBI received credible intelligence about systematic corruption in the award of supply contracts for scientific equipment and laboratory materials. Investigators found that Saha had been colluding with Pranjal Sharma, a businessman from Beltola, Guwahati, who owns a supply firm involved in manipulating the procurement process.

CBI officials revealed that the accused private contractor worked "in collusion with the Professor of Zoology and Dean of School of Life Sciences" and unknown others to engage in corrupt practices. The scheme involved facilitating undue advantages for Saha in exchange for awarding supply orders for scientific equipment and laboratory items, as well as clearing related bills.

The case was registered following a carefully planned trap operation that caught both men during the actual exchange of bribe money. Sharma, who was arrested alongside Saha, operates a supply business that had been securing contracts through the alleged corrupt arrangement.

Following their arrest, both accused appeared before a competent court in Guwahati. The investigation has since expanded, with CBI teams conducting searches at multiple locations across the region.

During raids at two premises, officials recovered incriminating documents that are expected to reveal the full scope of the corruption network. Searches continue at a third location as investigators work to identify additional accomplices and determine the total value of contracts influenced through these corrupt practices.

The university's decision to issue the suspension letter comes as part of standard protocol once the CBI communicated Saha's continued custody status.

The investigation remains active as authorities continue gathering evidence to build their case against the accused and potentially identify other individuals involved in the alleged corruption scheme.