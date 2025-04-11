Prof Sherwin M. Sungoh has stepped down as Pro Vice Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University just 19 days after taking office. Her resignation, submitted on April 9, follows intense pressure from both teacher and student organizations.

In her resignation letter, Sungoh cited significant obstacles to performing her duties effectively. "It has been difficult for me to function as Pro Vice-Chancellor under extreme pressure," she wrote in her communication to university officials.

The resignation highlights several administrative challenges facing the institution. Sungoh noted that Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla "has not physically assumed duty in the Headquarter" and that her own delegated financial and administrative powers were "too limited to cope up with the day-to-day function of the University."

Despite resigning as Pro Vice-Chancellor, Sungoh indicated she would continue serving as Vice-Chancellor (Incharge) by virtue of being the next senior-most Professor, in accordance with university statutes.

The timing of the resignation raises concerns about upcoming university operations. Sungoh emphasised that School Board meetings have concluded with recommendations awaiting approval, and student admissions for the next academic session are approaching. "It is imperative to find out an amicable solution to the existing problems before it is too late," she stressed.

The university also faces challenges with pending court cases, affiliation matters, and other academic issues requiring administrative attention.