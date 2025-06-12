The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a prominent academic from North-Eastern Hill University after catching him accepting Rs 3.43 lakh in bribes for facilitating supply contracts worth potentially much more.

Nirmalendu Saha, who serves as both Dean of the School of Life Sciences and Professor of Zoology at the Shillong-based university, was arrested alongside Pranjal Sharma, a businessman from Beltola, Guwahati, during a sting operation at Guwahati University Guest House on Wednesday.

According to CBI sources, the investigation began following credible intelligence about corrupt practices involving the award of supply contracts for scientific equipment and laboratory materials. Saha allegedly colluded with Sharma, who owns a supply firm, to manipulate the procurement process.

"The accused private person (Proprietor of a firm) while acting in collusion with the Professor of Zoology and Dean of School of Life Sciences, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, Meghalaya and unknown others indulged in corrupt and illegal practices and in pursuance thereof facilitating the said accused professor to obtain undue advantage against award of supply orders of scientific equipments, laboratory items etc. and clearance of bills thereof," stated the CBI in its official release.

The case was formally registered on Wednesday based on source information that revealed the systematic nature of the alleged corruption. The CBI conducted a carefully planned trap operation that resulted in the duo being caught during the actual transaction of the bribe money.

Both accused individuals will be before a competent court in Guwahati on Thursday following their arrest. The investigation has expanded beyond the immediate arrests, with CBI teams conducting searches at multiple locations.

Officials recovered incriminating documents during raids at two premises, while searches continue at a third location. The evidence gathered is expected to reveal the full extent of the alleged corruption network.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to identify other potential accomplices and determine the total value of contracts that may have been influenced through corrupt practices.