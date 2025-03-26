North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has appointed Prof Sherwin May Sungoh as the new Pro Vice-Chancellor (PVC) of its Shillong Campus. The decision was finalised following the 85th Emergent Executive Council (EC) meeting on November 14, 2024.

Prof Sungoh officially took charge on March 21, 2025, and reported her joining to Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, according to an official statement issued by NEHU.

A veteran academician, Prof Sungoh is a professor in NEHU’s Department of Education. With extensive experience in pedagogy, curriculum development, and educational policy, she has played a key role in advancing academic initiatives and research at the university. Her contributions span several decades, encompassing research projects, publications, and administrative responsibilities.

As Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sungoh will assist the Vice-Chancellor in overseeing university administration, academic affairs, and financial management. Under NEHU Act 13 and Statute 3 (3), specific administrative, financial, and academic duties have been delegated to her to enhance university governance. These responsibilities may be adjusted as needed for institutional efficiency.

Her tenure will be governed by the terms set under Statute 3 (2) and Ordinance OE-1 of NEHU. She will receive pay and allowances as prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in accordance with NEHU’s policies.