North Eastern Hill University faces a complete shutdown as non-teaching staff prepare for an indefinite strike starting November 4. The protest comes after critical staff positions, advertised in November 2023, remain unfilled.

The National Testing Agency's withdrawal from conducting the recruitment process in July 2024 has created a significant bottleneck. Despite the university's subsequent call for expressions of interest, no recruitment agency has been appointed since the September 30 deadline.

The NEHU Non-teaching Staff Association has demanded immediate publication of the examination syllabus and test dates. The association emphasised their concerns extend beyond recruitment, pointing to stalled promotions for employees with over ten years of service.

In a show of solidarity, NEHUNSA has backed ongoing campaigns by the university's teachers and students associations. The organisation stresses this action aims to protect Meghalaya's only central university from administrative paralysis.

The association reports multiple attempts to engage with university leadership have been unsuccessful, leading to the decision for a complete work stoppage, including administrative and technical duties.