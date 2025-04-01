Two prominent student bodies have written to Meghalaya cabinet ministers requesting intervention for the immediate removal of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prof PS Shukla.

The North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) and Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit submitted their memorandum to cabinet ministers Ampareen Lyngdoh and AL Hek on Tuesday, April 1, seeking action against what they describe as ongoing administrative failures.

"We jointly submit this memorandum, seeking your urgent intervention in addressing the governance and administrative challenges at North-Eastern Hill University," the student bodies stated in their written appeal.

"We earnestly request your esteemed support in resolving the persistent issues affecting the student community, faculty, and non-teaching staff."

The memorandum details how university stakeholders have repeatedly protested against Prof Shukla for alleged mismanagement. The situation intensified on November 5, 2024, when the student unions staged a hunger strike that was temporarily suspended after the Ministry promised necessary action.

Following these events, the Ministry established an Inquiry Committee on November 14 to investigate the allegations. Despite the committee's campus visit and submission of supporting evidence, the student organizations report no official response has been forthcoming.

"Given the severity of the situation and the detrimental impact of this prolonged mismanagement on the university's academic and administrative integrity, we place our trust in your leadership to take decisive steps," the letter continues.

The student unions are urging the ministers to advocate for Shukla's immediate removal along with "other incompetent officials" to ensure better governance and institutional integrity at NEHU.