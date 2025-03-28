Saurabh Kumar from North Eastern Hill University emerged as the standout performer at the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025, securing the first prize and marking a significant milestone in Meghalaya's democratic youth engagement.

Representing East Khasi Hills District, Kumar's exceptional performance highlighted the remarkable potential of young leaders in shaping national discourse.

The state-level event, meticulously hosted by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and the National Service Scheme, brought together sixty-nine students from across Meghalaya's districts.

The event took place at the Lariti International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture, Mawkasiang, aligning with the Viksit Bharat@2047 framework envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prominent dignitaries including Speaker Thomas A Sangma, Umsning Legislator Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, and Mawlai Legislator Brightstarwell Marbaniang, played crucial roles in the event. Marbaniang specifically encouraged participants, emphasising their capability and highlighting how the Indian Constitution has evolved through over 100 amendments in 75 years.

The competition centered on two pivotal themes: "75 Years of the Indian Constitution: A Journey of Rights, Duties, and Progress" and "The 11 Sankalp of Samvidhan Divas: A Pledge to Strengthen India's Constitutional Values." Participants were rigorously evaluated across six key criteria: Content Relevance, Clarity and Structure, Verbal Communication & Body Language, Innovation & Creativity, Language & Fluency, and Adherence to Time.

Following Kumar's first-place victory, Kalung Angel from Don Bosco College secured second place, representing East Jaintia Hills District. Dabitkupar Syiemlieh from Sngap Syiem College claimed third place, representing South West Khasi Hills District. The winners received cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 3,000 respectively, with all 69 participants receiving certificates of participation.

Dr Andrew Simons, Commissioner & Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, described the Youth Parliament as an inspiring platform for students to engage with constitutional matters like Article 19 and Article 21. Deputy Director F Rumnong emphasised the importance of collaboration between youth organisations and the legislative assembly in deepening understanding of democratic processes.

The top three participants will now advance to the National Level in New Delhi, where they will debate the theme "One Nation, One Election: Simplifying Democracy, Amplifying Progress, Ensuring Stability." Legislators like Dr Celestine Lyngdoh and Nujorki Sungoh expressed optimism about the participants' potential, with Sungoh hoping the state will produce more civil servants in the future.

Secretary Malthus S Sangma concluded the event by commending participants and expressing hope for their continued growth and potential to contribute to the state's future.