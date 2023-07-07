The Students’ Union of North East Hills University (NEHU) on Friday asked the government to halt load-shedding during the examination period.

In a memorandum to the Power Minister, AT Mondal, the NEHUSU has voiced concerns that the students of North-eastern Hill University are currently having their end-semester examinations.

“The Semester examinations are going to continue up to the end of August. Continued load-shedding during night time has caused disruptions in preparation of examination”, said the memorandum.



Also Read: Meghalaya CM discuss strategies for bolstering healthcare infrastructure in the state

“…we request you to not continue with load-shedding and arranged uninterrupted supply of power in NEHU campus and greater Mawlai and also in other parts of Meghalaya where students are living. We solicit your kind urgent withdrawal of load-shedding so that future of the students at this critical hour is not impacted in a negative way”, it further reads.