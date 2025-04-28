Sandy Sohtun, the president of the North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU), has been arrested in connection with the assault of Dr. Alok Singh, a Hindi professor at the university, police said.

Sohtun was arrested after an FIR was filed by a NEHU assistant professor alleging assault on Dr. Singh.

The incident occurred on the evening of April 24, when Dr. Singh was attacked by unidentified miscreants while he was in his office on the NEHU campus in Meghalaya.

Following the assault, he was rushed to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police, V. Syiem, confirmed that a complaint had been filed by an assistant professor from NEHU, and a case would be registered after necessary legal procedures.

The attack has been widely condemned by the university’s teaching community. A colleague of Dr. Singh told PTI, "We urge the police to take strict action against the attackers of a teacher in his office on a university campus."

Meanwhile, the NEHU Teachers Association (NEHUTA) said it would meet Dr. Singh to gather first-hand information regarding the incident.