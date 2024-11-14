Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University faces a deepening crisis as students reject new administrative appointments, demanding the vice-chancellor's resignation first.

"We do not accept this kind of appointment. It's like pouring cold water in this heat we are experiencing," declared the North Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) in a strongly worded statement last night, rejecting Vice-Chancellor Shukla's attempt to appoint two Pro Vice-Chancellors.

The appointments of Prof Sherwin May Sungoh and Prof Fameline K Marak as Pro VCs for the Shillong and Tura campuses respectively have failed to quell the ongoing protests, which entered their ninth day yesterday. Students continue their indefinite hunger strike that began on November 6.

NEHUSU's firm stance centres on one primary demand: the removal of VC Prabha Shankar Shukla. "Until and unless we come together in unison and address the fact that our only and sole demand right now is the removal or resignation of the vice-chancellor, we won't take his decisions seriously," the union emphasised.

The union further questioned the legitimacy of appointments made by an "absconding" administrator. "How can he conduct meetings and make such decisions when he is in hiding?" they asked, describing the VC's actions as attempts to "remotely control" the university.

The crisis has effectively paralysed campus operations since November 6, with protesters restricting entry and exit. Both the Khasi Students Union and North-Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association have backed NEHUSU's position, creating a unified front against the administration.

Students also raised procedural concerns, noting the appointment notification came from an unusual source - the Assistant Registrar (Planning) rather than the Joint Registrar (Establishment). "The notification itself is wrong," NEHUTA president Prof Lakhon Kma pointed out, further undermining the administration's credibility.

Despite the Chief Minister's promise of a "favourable response," protesters view the new appointments as an unsatisfactory solution to their fundamental grievances about university management.