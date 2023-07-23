The North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) has raised its voice against the abrupt implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Meghalaya, expressing concerns about the lack of preparedness among colleges in the state.

NEHUSU's finance secretary, Mandor Diengdoh, emphasized that the NEP poses significant challenges, primarily due to the inadequate infrastructure and shortage of subject-specific teachers in the state. According to him, the decision announced by the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, was hasty and should have been preceded by thorough discussions with all colleges, allowing them to prepare for the necessary requirements.

Easterson Sohtun, the Vice-president of the union, echoed the sentiment, stating that many colleges in rural areas offer only one course or stream and lack teachers proficient in coding. He also pointed out that most students are not yet ready for the fourth year, highlighting the need for a gradual and well-planned implementation of the NEP.

Prof Shukla, on the other hand, mentioned that the University has already initiated the NEP 2020 for Post Graduate (PG) students during the academic session 2022-23. Additionally, the University has sent letters to all colleges affiliated with NEHU, directing them to implement the NEP from the upcoming academic session, commencing on August 1, 2023, for Under Graduate (UG) students.

However, uncertainties persist regarding the readiness of all affiliated colleges to embrace the new policy. Prof Shukla confirmed that the letters were sent to the principals of all colleges, but the exact number of colleges willing or unwilling to implement the NEP is yet to be determined. He urged the colleges that are reluctant to adopt the new policy to come forward with a list of hindrances and submit them to the University for further consideration.