The North Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) has demanded the immediate dismissal of Vice Chancellor Prof PS Shukla, citing alleged anti-tribal activities and mismanagement of the institution.

NEHUTA president Prof Lakhon Kma, in a letter to National Commission for Scheduled Tribes member Nirupam Chakma, accused Prof Shukla of "exploiting and harassing tribals" and "practising and propagating anti-tribal attitude."

"The impact of such nefarious and ulterior design of Prof PS Shukla is noted with great concern and alarm by informed tribal public of Meghalaya," Kma stated, highlighting that tribals comprise 86.15% of the state's population.

The association alleges that under Prof Shukla's leadership, NEHU's national ranking has plummeted. According to Prof Kma, "When he joined as VC in July 2021, NEHU's ranking was 59; it slid to 66 in 2022, 80 in 2023, and a worst-ever 136 in 2024."

NEHUTA accuses the Vice Chancellor of favouring non-local candidates for key positions, overlooking qualified tribal applicants. Kma asserted, "He has attempted to completely change the harmonious tribal, ethnic and other Indian character of NEHU into a monolith of Hindi Hindu Brahminical University."

The letter also cites specific instances of alleged mismanagement, including the appointment of an ex-Army colonel as Controller of Examinations, leading to delays in result declarations.

"If we allow him to continue, it will set a dangerous precedence, emboldening the VC to violate all statutory provisions," Kma warned, emphasising the need for immediate action to protect the interests of tribal students and staff.