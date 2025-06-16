The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association has issued an ultimatum to university authorities, demanding immediate resolution of multiple administrative issues that have plagued the institution for months. The association's memorandum, submitted to Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Sumarbin Umdor, sets firm deadlines for critical appointments and structural reforms.

The most pressing concern centres on the School of Social Sciences, which has operated without a regular dean for over a year. NEHUTA has given authorities until June 16 to appoint a permanent dean, strongly opposing any interim reappointment of former leadership. The association advocates for appointments based on seniority and rotation principles, emphasising constitutional equality rights.

Career advancement scheme promotions have emerged as another contentious issue, with delays affecting faculty progression. The association has set a June 19 deadline for completing stages one through three of the promotion process, with stages three through six requiring completion by July 9. These delays have created uncertainty among faculty members seeking career progression under University Grants Commission guidelines.

Financial irregularities have also drawn scrutiny. NEHUTA has demanded immediate salary suspension for two employees, Omkar Singh and Amit Gupta, citing unauthorised absences beyond permissible leave limits. The association has called for the immediate transfer of digital signatures from Omkar Singh's name to prevent further administrative complications.

Structural reforms feature prominently in the demands. The association seeks reconstitution of both the Building Committee, currently chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, and the Transport Committee, led by the Registrar, within one week. These changes aim to ensure transparent and unbiased decision-making processes.

Infrastructure concerns have reached critical levels, with faculty quarters and academic facilities requiring urgent repairs. The association has allowed three months for comprehensive maintenance work to address years of neglect affecting daily operations.

The Tura Campus construction project has faced scrutiny over tendering processes, with NEHUTA demanding compliance with financial regulations and proper retendering procedures. Questions have also been raised about the Bijni Complex's current status, seeking clarification from university authorities.

Administrative oversights have compounded existing problems. The association has highlighted unfair promotion dates, delayed confirmations for retired faculty, and irregular convocation schedules that affect academic calendar planning.

A significant financial demand involves claiming one crore rupees from the Ministry of Education for the new Gate number 1 project. The association states this amount was promised by a visiting ministry team to stakeholders, and immediate action is required to pay contractor dues and enable the gate's inauguration.

NEHUTA's memorandum also addresses Statute 6(1) regarding dean appointments and reappointments, arguing that current provisions have been misused by university authorities. The association has recommended statutory revisions to ensure transparent and equitable appointment processes.

The recruitment crisis has intensified with ongoing reliance on outsourced and guest faculty, creating financial strain on university resources. NEHUTA has demanded advertisements for regular non-teaching staff positions by June 25, with appointments within three months, and teaching faculty recruitment advertisements by July 15 with similar timelines.

The association's comprehensive demands reflect broader concerns about institutional governance and administrative efficiency. Faculty members have expressed frustration over delayed processes affecting their professional development and the university's academic reputation.

University authorities now face mounting pressure to address these systemic issues within the specified timeframes. The association's structured approach, with specific deadlines for each concern, demonstrates the urgency faculty members feel about resolving long-standing administrative challenges.

The outcome of these demands will likely determine the university's operational stability and faculty relations in the coming months. Swift action on these issues could restore confidence in university administration, while delays may escalate tensions between faculty and management.