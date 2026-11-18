North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) will hold its 28th convocation on December 17, ending a gap of more than four years since its last ceremony, amid a period marked by student protests and administrative disruptions.

The convocation will begin at 11 am at the university's Convocation Hall on its Umshing campus near Shillong, according to a notification issued on November 17.

The university's previous convocation, the 27th, was held on May 21, 2022. Since November 2024, NEHU has faced prolonged unrest, with students staging protests and hunger strikes over alleged administrative irregularities. The agitating students had demanded the removal of the vice-chancellor and other senior officials.

The agitation disrupted academic activities, forcing the suspension of physical classes for several weeks. The Union Ministry of Education subsequently intervened and initiated an inquiry into the allegations.

At the upcoming ceremony, degrees will be awarded to students who completed their undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. MPhil and PhD scholars whose results were declared between May 1, 2022, and November 16, 2026, will also be eligible to receive their certificates.

Students wishing to attend the ceremony must register through the university's online portal and pay a fee of Rs 900. Applications from 2026 graduates will remain open until November 30, while graduates from 2022 to 2025 can apply between November 23 and 30.

However, students who have already received their degree certificates for the specified academic years will not be allowed to participate in person. Students from the 2023 batch currently enrolled in the seventh semester of the four-year undergraduate programme are also ineligible.

The university said the names of gold medal winners, book prize recipients and merit prize awardees would be announced separately.