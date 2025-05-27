North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is set for a crucial Executive Council (EC) meeting in Delhi on May 30, as tensions continue over internal governance and leadership issues.

Vice Chancellor Prof PS Shukla has called the recent May 21 Academic Council meeting "illegal" and signalled plans for a fresh meeting following the EC session. He also confirmed that a two-member team from the Ministry of Education, which recently visited Shillong, held discussions with him after meeting other university stakeholders.

Earlier, Prof Shukla had scheduled a new Academic Council meeting for May 23 but decided to defer it, choosing instead to await the outcome of the EC gathering in Delhi.

Speaking after NEHU’s 52nd foundation day event on Monday, Rajya Sabha MP WR Kharlukhi said the May 30 EC meeting was convened to address the university's ongoing crisis. He suggested that central authorities are actively involved in managing the situation.

He also noted that the situation at NEHU has started to stabilise with the appointment of Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Sherwin M Sugnoh. “Teachers and students attended a meeting today. Things are improving and returning to normal,” he added.

On the demand for the removal of VC Prof Shukla, Kharlukhi declined to comment further and said that it would be best to wait for the outcome of the EC meeting.