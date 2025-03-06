North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) will host the district-level Viksit Bharat National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) 2025 for East Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills on March 17 and 18 at its Shillong campus. The event aims to engage young minds in parliamentary-style debates and discussions on national and local issues.

Organized under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the festival provides a platform for individuals aged 18 to 25 to express their ideas, debate pressing concerns, and propose innovative solutions for India’s development.

The initiative encourages youth participation in governance and policymaking, reinforcing their role in shaping the nation’s future.

Registration is open for both students and non-students from the two districts. Interested participants can sign up through the My Bharat Portal or scan the QR code available on the NEHU website’s events section for more details.

The event will include discussions on key socio-economic challenges and give participants an opportunity to showcase their leadership skills. Those selected at the district level will progress to the state and national rounds, gaining broader exposure and recognition.