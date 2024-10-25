North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong will offer Korean language courses starting July 2025, marking a significant expansion of its linguistics programme. The initiative comes through a new partnership with South Korea's Indo-Korean Business Culture Centre (IKBCC).

The collaboration formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed on October 22 at NEHU's Golden Jubilee Auditorium, aims to create international internship and career opportunities for students in both countries.

"This partnership will strengthen ties between India and Korea and offer our students exposure to East Asian culture through cultural exchanges and employment opportunities," said NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof Shukla during the signing ceremony.

The Department of Linguistics will serve as the nodal department for Korean language training and certification. Prof Streamlet Dkhar and Dr Saralin A. Lyngdoh will coordinate the program as Academic Coordinator and Course Coordinator respectively.

A key initial project under the partnership will be the development of a multilingual Khasi-Hindi-Korean-English dictionary. The agreement also includes plans for faculty exchanges, with Korean institutions set to offer Khasi and Hindi language programs.

IKBCC Founder Director Dr Zena Chung met with NEHU faculty and students following the ceremony to discuss Korean culture and opportunities. The MoU was signed by Col. Omkar Singh representing NEHU and Dr Chung for IKBCC, with senior university officials including IIM Shillong Director Prof PK Goyal in attendance.