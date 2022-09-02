After several complaints about the lack of teaching staff in the Department of Law at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) on Friday met the Pro Vice Chancellor of NEHU Prof. Henry Lamin, Registrar Prof. S. K Dixit and HoD of Law Department Prof. Chintamani Rout to apprise on the matter.



Speaking to media persons after meeting with the authority of NEHU, the education secretary of the Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo people (FKJGP) Gabriel Sun said that they have received complaints from students and parents of students who are presently studying Law in NEHU that the university is facing a shortage of teachers which had hampered the academic performance of the students.

Sun said that as per discussion in the meeting, the pro-Vice Chancellor had assured them that the process of appointing the teachers will be completed within 10 days times.

“In the meeting, the pro-Vice Chancellor of NEHU had informed us that the university is in the process to fill up the vacant post of teachers on a contractual basis in the department”, said Sun.



He added that the insufficient of teachers in the department had affected the students who are pursuing Law at NEHU especially in completing their courses hence it is high time for the department to address this issue in the interest of the students.



He added that the FKJGP had asked the NEHU authority to appoint teachers in the department within 10 days times failing which they will take a course of action against the concerned department.