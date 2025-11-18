Meghalaya: NEHU urges public to delete circulating accident videos after two students critically injured

A strong appeal for sensitivity has been issued by North-Eastern Hill University after a serious road incident on campus left two female students critically injured on November 17.

According to the university, a private vehicle struck the students at about 7:30 pm, causing “severe injuries” that required immediate transfer to Nazareth Hospital. Both remain in the Intensive Care Unit under constant medical supervision.

The administration said it “strongly condemns the reckless driving” involved and confirmed that an FIR has been lodged. The relevant university section has been asked to file a detailed report without delay.

Amid growing concern on campus and distress among families, NEHU focused its public statement on an urgent request to stop sharing footage of the collision.

The university appealed for the “immediate deletion and removal of any video footage or images” circulating online, noting that the material is causing “immense mental anguish” and invading the privacy of the students at a critical moment.

NEHU said it continues to stay in touch with the families and is monitoring the students’ condition while cooperating fully with police and hospital authorities.