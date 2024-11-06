North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on November 6 addressed the concerns raised by the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) in their recent memorandum.

Regarding the demand for the removal of the Registrar, Deputy Registrar (Academics), Officer on Special Duty (Director, College Development Council), and Guest House In-charge, Shukla stated that these decisions cannot be made unilaterally.

"The removal of the Registrar, Deputy Registrar (Academics) cannot be executed based on unilateral decisions or personal discretion. Their roles and continuity in service are governed by due processes, not by arbitrary decisions from any single authority, including the Vice-Chancellor."

Shukla further explained that if there are concerns about any irregularities, the government may consider forming an inquiry committee to examine the matter. "If the government suspects any irregularities, it may consider forming an inquiry committee to examine the matter. However, as of now, there has been no communication from the Ministry or the President's office to the Vice-Chancellor's office indicating such an action."

On the demand for a Pro-Vice-Chancellor in both the Shillong and Tura campuses, Shukla said, "I would like to inform you that the University has formally written to the Ministry for further clarification on this matter and is awaiting their response. I will write to the Ministry again, and if there is no response within December 2024, I will appoint two Pro-Vice-Chancellors for Shillong and Tura Campuses from the local community."

Regarding the shortage of non-teaching staff and the appointment of a Guest House in-charge, Shukla stated that advertisements for non-teaching staff positions have already been issued, and the Registrar's office is currently closed due to ongoing protests.

"Multiple agencies have shown interest, and once the Registrar's office reopens, these files will move forward. When the recruitment process is successfully completed, the role of Guest House In-charge will naturally conclude and a new Guest House In-charge will be appointed."