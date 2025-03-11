North-Eastern Hill University Vice-Chancellor Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla has attempted to discredit ongoing student protests in a strongly worded letter dated March 10. This comes shortly after his controversial return to duties from Delhi on March 3, following a three-month absence from campus.

Shukla's letter directly accused unnamed external groups of manipulating students, claiming the movement has transformed into "a politically motivated conflict" rather than addressing legitimate student concerns.

"Ask yourselves: Why has this student protest suddenly become so aggressive? Why are faculty members being threatened? Why are the real student issues being replaced with demands for my resignation without any valid reason?" writes Shukla.

The Vice-Chancellor took aim at both protesters and university staff in his letter. The quote about faculty members abandoning academic responsibilities does not appear in the visible portions of the letter shown in the images.

The Vice-Chancellor urged students to reconsider their position, suggesting they are being exploited by outside interests. "I want to share the truth with you so that you can make informed decisions, free from the influence of those who do not have your best interests at heart," his letter states.

He claimed that the situation has become "more about personal and political agendas than real student issues." The letter states that "The involvement of external groups has made things worse, turning a student movement into a politically motivated conflict."

In what many students have interpreted as a veiled threat, Shukla warned of potential consequences for those participating in protests: "Employers and universities across the country are watching what is happening at NEHU. If this situation continues, it will harm your future prospects."

The letter also emphasises: "The most unfortunate part of all this is that those who pushed you to protest will not suffer any consequences. It is you, the students, who will be affected the most."

The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association has questioned Shukla's commitment to resolving the crisis, particularly his decision to resume duties remotely from Delhi rather than returning to the Shillong campus.

Student protesters, meanwhile, remain firm in their demand for Shukla's resignation, rejecting his characterisation of their movement as being politically influenced.