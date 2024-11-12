North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, amid ongoing student protests, has denied claims that he has gone "missing" and defended his actions.

Speaking to India Today NE, Shukla stated, "I am not there so I don't know anything. I ran away and then the vandalisation took place." He clarified that he is near the university and "not 'missing'."

Regarding the students' demands for his resignation, Shukla said, "I cannot comment on it. I am simply following the rules and regulations." He emphasised that he is "always ready to discuss the matter with the students" and questioned, "What is the reason that I should resign?"

On the issue of the delayed NEHU convocation, the VC reiterated his stance, stating, "We are waiting for confirmation from the President of India. I cannot direct the president, I can only request. I cannot ignore her, I am still waiting. Students are well aware of that, they have been informed and the reason has been given."

The VC's comments also come in response to the NEHU Students' Union, which has written to President Droupadi Murmu complaining against the Vice Chancellor for his absence from duty amid the ongoing indefinite hunger strike protest.

The VC's comments come amid reports of vandalism at his residence on campus on November 9. Shukla acknowledged the incident, saying, "I always try to address the students... I have tried two or three times, but they are not willing to listen."

In response to the students' demands, Shukla said that an "inquiry committee either headed by a retired judge or Indian administrative/police service officials will be formed to examine the appointment of Registrar and Deputy Registrar."

The ongoing protests at NEHU, which have drawn thousands of students, alumni, research scholars, and faculty members, originated from unaddressed demands by the NEHU Students' Union, including the resignation of top officials and administrative reforms.