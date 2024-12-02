Amid unresolved crisis at Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla extended his leave for 15 days, until December 13.

Shukla's sudden decision comes amid ongoing protests at the university, where demands for his resignation, along with that of the Registrar and other officials, are being made.

The Vice-Chancellor in-charge of NEHU Prof Nirmalemdu Saha said that the VC has extended his leave from November 30 to December 13.

It is worth mentioning that the inquiry report from the two-member committee dispatched by the Ministry of Education into the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within the university is still awaited.

VC Shukla, who had left the campus on Earned Leave (EL) from November 15 and leave from November 17 was expected to join on December 2. However, the NEHU VC had informed the possibility of extending his leaves if required.

Meanwhile, Shukla had, last week, requested the Central government to provide security to facilitate his return to the campus on December 2, stating that he does not feel safe.

Shukla also urged the Centre to address the escalating unrest at the university.

In response, the agitating students and members of NEHUSU, NEHUTA and other stakeholders announced that they would not allow VC Shukla to enter the university.

The students’ union (NEHUSU) had announced its decision to close the gates of the university as they reiterated the demand for Prof Shukla’s ouster.