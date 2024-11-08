North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla, in a bid to address the ongoing protests, has made a direct appeal to the students to engage in dialogue and end their hunger strike.

The tensions at NEHU escalated earlier this week when students initiated an indefinite hunger strike and declared a complete lockdown of the university campus. The protests stem from unaddressed demands raised by the North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU), which include the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, the appointment of a Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Tura campus, and the prompt holding of PGSU elections.

In a statement, Vice-Chancellor Shukla expressed his deep concern for the students' wellbeing, stating, "I earnestly request the students, through the media, to call off the hunger strike and work with us to find solutions. Without dialogue, my hands are tied."

The Vice-Chancellor had earlier attempted to engage with the students directly, but was advised by the magistrate to refrain from visiting certain areas due to safety concerns. This has prevented the university administration from moving forward in addressing the students' demands.

Earlier, Shukla acknowledged the issues raised by the students against the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, saying, "I understand that there are some issues raised against these individuals by the student community, demanding the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar."

However, the Vice-Chancellor's appeal for dialogue was met with a heated exchange, as the students refused to engage with him and instead demanded his resignation.

The Vice-Chancellor reaffirmed his commitment to addressing student concerns in a safe and collaborative manner and hopes that an open dialogue can be resumed at the earliest. He emphasised, "Without dialogue, my hands are tied."