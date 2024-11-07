Vice-Chancellor Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla, in a letter addressed to the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) students, has appealed for the withdrawal of the ongoing indefinite hunger strike and lockdown of the university campus.

In his letter, VC Shukla acknowledged the issues raised by the students against the registrar and deputy registrar, stating, "I understand that there are some issues raised against these individuals by the student's community, demanding the removal of Registrar and Deputy Registrar."

Recognising the university's rules and regulations, the VC assured, "As a Vice-Chancellor, my role is to safeguard those rules and regulations under constitutional provisions. Therefore, I am going to call a meeting of the Executive Council to form an enquiry committee within November, 2024 (by November 11, 2024). Based on the finding of the enquiry report, take appropriate actions will be taken."

Addressing the students' demand for a Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the Tura campus, the VC stated, "I agree in-principle for the appointment of Pro-Vice-Chancellors for facilitating the administration for Tura Campus and Shillong Campus following rules and regulations as per University Ordinances at the earliest (By 30th of November 2024)."

Urging the students to call off the ongoing agitation, the VC appealed, "I request and urge you to kindly call off the agitation so the normalcy returns in the University."

The NEHU student community, which has been demanding the removal of the registrar and deputy registrar, the appointment of a Pro-VC for Tura campus, and the conduct of PGSU elections, had earlier expressed disappointment with the administration's lack of response to their long-standing concerns.

The ongoing protests have garnered support from various student organisations and the university's non-teaching staff, who are also striking to address their own grievances.