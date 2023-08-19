Doctors at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) have successfully conducted a rare procedure to treat a patient with an uncommon lung disorder. This marks a pioneering milestone not only for the state but also for the entire North Eastern region.

The patient, a young adult male, had been grappling with progressively worsening breathlessness for over 8 months. Initially diagnosed and treated as a case of Interstitial Lung Disease outside the state, his condition showed no signs of improvement.

Seeking advanced medical intervention, the patient turned to NEIGRIHMS where a team of expert doctors from the Department of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases led by Dr. Vijay Noel Nongpiur, Assistant Professor, along with Dr. John Muchahary, Senior Resident, and Dr. Gideon Thangkhiew, Junior Resident, embarked on an evaluation. The patient was diagnosed with an extremely rare condition known as Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis.

Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis is an uncommon respiratory disorder with an incidence rate of only 6.87 cases per million population. This disorder involves the accumulation of excessive surfactant lipoprotein (a protective lung protein) inside the lungs, hampering gas exchange and causing breathing difficulties. If left untreated, this condition can progressively lead to respiratory failure and even prove fatal.

The treatment for Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis necessitates a specialized technique known as Whole Lung Lavage. In this procedure, the lungs are fully infused with saline solution and then flushed out to eliminate the surplus protein.

Under general anesthesia, NEIGRIHMS medical experts conducted the Whole Lung Lavage on the patient, utilizing up to 7 liters of saline for each lung. The outcome was nothing short of remarkable, with the patient's oxygen levels improving almost immediately. Notably, the patient's symptoms showed marked enhancement, leading to his discharge from the hospital. He is currently under follow-up care.

The intricate procedure was executed by a dedicated team comprising doctors and technical staff from multiple departments, including Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, Anaesthesia, and CTVS OT. Dr. Priyanka Dev, Associate Professor, and Dr. Dasara Nongbet, Senior Resident, from the Department of Anaesthesiology provided essential anesthesia support during the procedure. Dr. Reuben Kynta, Associate Professor from the Department of CTVS, provided surgical coverage in the operation theatre.