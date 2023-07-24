The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has come under scrutiny after the family and friends of a young patient who succumbed to injuries following an accident raised serious allegations against the hospital. The incident occurred on July 23 when the youth was brought to NEIGRIHMS after an accident at Damsite. According to the family, the hospital's handling of the situation and the alleged absence of medical professionals for several hours have led to anger and demands for accountability.

The incident took place on July 23 when a young man met with an accident at Damsite and was rushed to NEIGRIHMS for medical attention. According to the family members and friends, the patient was taken to the hospital via an ambulance around 11:30 AM, arriving at the facility at approximately 12:30 PM. Despite suffering major leg injuries, the young man was alive and stable upon arrival.

However, the situation turned perplexing when the hospital staff initially declared the boy as deceased, only to change their statement minutes later, stating that he was alive. Shockingly, the hospital once again pronounced him dead, leaving the family and friends in deep anguish and anger.

Adding to their distress, the family alleged that there were no doctors available at the hospital until 4 PM, leaving the injured boy unattended for nearly five hours. This alleged lack of timely medical attention is believed to have contributed to the young man's demise, further fueling the family's outrage.

The anguish reached its peak when the hospital authority officially declared the young man dead. The announcement led to heated confrontations between the grieving relatives and the hospital staff and security on duty, escalating the situation further.

On the day of the incident, the family and friends of the deceased young man caused a commotion at NEIGRIHMS to demand justice and accountability for the alleged negligence and lack of prompt medical assistance. The police were also called to the scene to manage the escalating tension.

According to the family, the accident occurred in Shillong's Umiam area when the young man was riding his scooty, and a Mahindra Thar coming from the opposite direction collided with his vehicle, causing severe injuries. They claim that due to a lack of doctors on duty, as it was a Sunday, the injured youth did not receive timely medical attention.