The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Meghalaya has suspended its recruitment process following protests led by social organisations.

The protests centred around demands for the implementation of an 80:20 female-to-male employee ratio, along with other issues such as the review of the roster registry and the establishment of examination centres across the state.

A meeting convened by government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh on Monday, May 5, included NEIGRIHMS officials and a delegation from the Khasi Students Union (KSU), a local pressure group. Following this discussion, it was decided that the recruitment process would be paused until these concerns were addressed.

Lyngdoh explained, "In view of these developments, it was decided that until all matters are sorted out, the NEIGRIHMS will halt the entire recruitment process." He expressed hope that these issues could be resolved within the next week.

Additionally, a government delegation plans to meet with the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare to discuss matters that fall beyond the administrative scope of NEIGRIHMS. Lyngdoh further noted that the governing council of NEIGRIHMS, which is chaired by the Union Minister of Health, will also review these concerns. Any resolutions passed by the council will be forwarded to the central ministry for further action.

Established in 1987, NEIGRIHMS is the first postgraduate medical institution in the North Eastern region and continues to play a pivotal role in healthcare education and services in the area. (PTI)