Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong unveiled "MEI: Matrilineal Exogamous Institution" by Raphael Warjri at a ceremony attended by prominent leaders from Northeast India.

The book, published by Riti Academy in partnership with INTACH Meghalaya, offers an in-depth look at Khasi matrilineal traditions and contemporary social changes.

The release event, held at the Lariti International Cultural and Performing Arts Centre, brought together chief executive members from various autonomous district councils across the region. Notable attendees included Pyniaid Sing Syiem of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and Promod Boro of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Warjri's work incorporates biological science through mitochondrial DNA studies and provides an extensive catalogue of Khasi clans, including emerging ones. The book aims to present diverse perspectives on the evolution of Khasi society.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of a full-length statue of Rev. J. J. M. Nichols Roy, a key figure in the creation of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Sculpted by Riti Academy artists, the statue stands as a tribute to Roy's contributions to the region's autonomy.