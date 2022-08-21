Pseudolaguvia meghalayaensis, a new small sisorid catfish, was found by Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) researchers in the confluence of the Rongkil and Rongdal streams in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills District.

Pringranchi Dokgre Marak, a zoology student at ADBU, told Dr. Yumnam Lokeshwor Singh, associate professor of the zoology department at ADBU, about the concerned species as part of her dissertation.

‘Pseudolaguvia species’ can be characterized into two groups, based on the presence or absence of serrations on the anterior edge of the dorsal spine.

The Brahmaputra basin in Assam is home to 12 of the 14 valid species of pseudolaguvia, which have smooth anterior edges to their dorsal spines.

An 'Alligator gar' (Atractosteus spatula), a rare species of fish found solely in North America, was found in a small pond in Mangaldai in May 2020, and it caused quite a stir.

According to reports, a group of fishermen at the village of Upahupara on the outskirts of this town discovered this unusual species while fishing in the "Manuhmara Pukhuri."

Locals gathered on the pond's side as soon as they spotted this odd and unidentified species of fish, which weighed roughly five kilograms.