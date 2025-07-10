Meghalaya adopts rules to enforce new criminal laws, scraps Group D interviews

The Meghalaya Cabinet, on July 10, enacted three new criminal laws as part of an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs to bolster the state's law enforcement and judicial systems. The adoption of these laws aligns with directives from the Government of India and has the backing of the Hon'ble High Court of Meghalaya. The frameworks include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).+

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the move comes following directions from the Government of India and with the consent of the High Court of Meghalaya.

The three new frameworks cleared by the Cabinet are:

1. Meghalaya eSakshya Management Rules, 2025: The law aims to ensure all evidence collected in electronic format are securely uploaded on the mobile application called eSakshya, secured by a 16 digit code, linked to the CCTNS & ICJS systems.

"This will ensure that the evidence collected is secure, tamper proof for trial of cases," CM Sangma informed on his official X handle.

2. Meghalaya Electronic Processes, Issuance, Service, and Execution Rules 2025 framed under section 64 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

"This reform will ensure that summons that are given to various persons to appear in court through the court system or the police, are done in the electronic format or e-Summons," he added.

3. Meghalaya Guidelines for Community Services 2025: The framework will allow courts to sentence individuals convicted of petty offences to community service, such as assisting in hospital maintenance, organizing books in government libraries, cleaning classrooms in public schools, supporting municipal cleaning efforts, or participating in forest department activities like tree planting and weed removal.

In another notable development, the Cabinet approved the discontinuation of interview for Group D Posts.

The discontinuation is in line with our aim to ensure transparency in the recruitment process and is in conformity with the GoI guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.